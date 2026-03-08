The New York Knicks look for the season sweep when they battle the Los Angeles Lakers in a key NBA matchup on Sunday afternoon. New York is coming off a 142-103 win at Denver on Friday, while Los Angeles downed Indiana 128-117 that same night. The Knicks (41-23), the third seed in the Eastern Conference, are 17-14 on the road this season. The Lakers (38-25), who are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, are 19-12 on their home court. New York is expected to be without Miles McBride (ankle), while LeBron James (elbow/foot) is listed as questionable.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers lead the all-time series 175-127, but the Knicks earned a 112-100 win in their last meeting on Feb. 1. The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Lakers odds from. DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Knicks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Knicks vs. Lakers spread: New York -3.5 at DraftKings Knicks vs. Lakers over/under: 227.5 points Knicks vs. Lakers money line: New York -156, Los Angeles +130 Knicks vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Lakers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Lakers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (227.5). The Over hit in the last New York game, as well as the last Los Angeles game. The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Lakers are 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Knicks' Jalen Brunson to score 25.9 points on average and be one of five New York players to score 11.6 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 236 points.

How to make Lakers vs. Knicks picks

