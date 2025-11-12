Eastern Conference foes meet on Wednesday as the New York Knicks host the Orlando Magic in one of the top matchups on the NBA schedule today. The Knicks are 7-3 both straight up and against the spread, while Orlando is 5-6 with a 4-7 ATS mark. New York beat Memphis on Tuesday and enters this matchup on a five-game winning streak. Orlando knocked off Portland on Monday. New York hasn't revealed its injury list since it is the second game of a back-to-back, while Orlando has only ruled out Moritz Wagner (knee).

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. New York is a 4.5-point home favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Magic odds, while the over/under is 226.5. Before making an Magic vs. Knicks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Magic:

Knicks vs. Magic spread: Knicks -4.5 Knicks vs. Magic over/under: 226.5 points Knicks vs. Magic money line: Knicks -189, Magic +157 Knicks vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Knicks vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Magic vs. Knicks 10,000 times and is going Under 226.5 combined points. Orlando's last two games have gone under the total, and its matchup against Boston last weekend yielded just 218 points. On Monday against Portland, the teams combined for 227 points, which was eight points short of the over/under line.

The Knicks have been trending more to the Over this season, but New York did go Under in the second game of a back-to-back last time it was in this spot. The model likes the Over in more than 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.