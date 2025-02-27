New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson could be cleared to make his season debut on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies or Sunday against the Miami Heat, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Robinson, New York's starting center last season, underwent surgery on his left ankle in May following an injury he suffered during the 2024 postseason. He has taken contact in scrimmages, and after Tuesday's practice coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters, "He did everything today. He was active, very active," adding that his return would depend on how his body responds.

"He blocked my shot today, I was a little upset," guard Cameron Payne told reporters Tuesday. "I'm like, 'Man, I normally get that.' He was like, 'Nah, I'm back!'"

As one Knicks center nears a return, though, another is reportedly facing a four-to-six-week absence. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Ariel Hukporti tore the meniscus in his left knee during New York's 110-105 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Hukporti, a 22-year-old rookie drafted No. 58 last June, started against Philadelphia in place of Karl-Anthony Towns (left patellar tendinopathy) but exited the game early in the fourth quarter due to what the team called a left knee sprain. It was the first start of Hukporti's career. (In the previous games that Towns missed, Thibodeau elected to start the since-traded Jericho Sims.)

Knicks aren't just falling short against NBA's elite teams, they're getting absolutely bludgeoned Brad Botkin

The Knicks have largely succeeded without Robinson this season, but could certainly use his help. They have a 38-20 record and are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, largely on the strength of their No. 3-ranked offense. With Towns occupying Robinson's old center spot, the Knicks have true five-out spacing with their starting lineup on the floor, which has made them extremely difficult to stop. Their No. 20-ranked defense, however, hasn't been nearly as impressive. Their offensive rebounding, the identity of this team over the past few years, has slipped as well. The Knicks ranked first on that front a season ago and second two years ago. This year, they're 11th. These areas are Robinson's specialties, so getting him back on the floor should unlock a great deal for New York.

That will be especially true from a lineup versatility perspective. The Knicks have been incredibly reliant on their starters this season. The five-man unit of Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson has played 826 minutes on the year. No other lineup in the league exceeds 528, and no other Knicks lineup tops 120. Thibodeau's teams tend to rely on their starters more than most, but such a discrepancy is enormous even by his standards.

Robinson will open doors for the Knicks, allowing Thibodeau to mix things up based on matchups. With him back in the fold, they could play huge, defense-heavy lineups with Robinson at center and Towns at power forward. They'll have a far better backup center than Precious Achiuwa, which seems significant -- the Knicks have 7.8 points per 100 possessions better with Towns on the floor than without him this season. A healthy Robinson is a major step toward establishing the depth the Knicks will need to succeed in the playoffs, so getting him back should give the team a major boost down the stretch.