New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has taken in Butch Stockton, his high school basketball coach, as his new roommate as Stockton grieves the death of his wife, Dawn Stockton. The story of Robinson and Stockton was told Thursday night prior to the Knicks' 118-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Stockton, who coached Robinson at Chalmette High School in Louisiana, lost his wife to cancer in September after 31 years of marriage. Not wanting his old coach to be by himself as he grieves, Robinson invited Stockton to live with him in New York and plans to host him for the entire 2023-24 season. The two bond by watching movies together, and Stockton also looks after Robinson's dogs.

"He said, 'Coach there's no reason for you to stay in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with me and enjoy yourself,'" Stockton told MSG Network. "Get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife. I loved your wife."

"He's a great guy, he helped me get to where I'm at," Robinson said Thursday night. "… So it works out for the best. I can help him out like he helped me. ... He looked out for me. He helped me get to where I'm at, I feel like, so it's the least that I can do. It's been cool."

Robinson has played a major role in the Knicks' 11-7 start to the season, as he has been one of the NBA's most outstanding offensive rebounders. Robinson's 104 offensive rebounds leads the league by a wide margin, and he added another six on Thursday night in a Knicks home victory.