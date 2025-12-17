This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

The Packers suffered a tough road loss against the Broncos on Sunday, but it sure felt like more than one defeat. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons tore his ACL, and they also lost key contributors in right tackle Zach Tom and safety Evan Williams.

The NFL season is a battle of attrition, and right now the Packers are losing that battle. In Pete Prisco's latest NFL Power Rankings, Green Bay was the biggest faller, sinking five spots to No. 10. Can Green Bay keep it together for a Super Bowl run? Maybe, but it will take something special.

Prisco: "The Packers drop to No. 10 in my power rankings this week after the loss to the Broncos. I picked Green Bay to reach the Super Bowl before the Parsons injury, but these injuries will be tough to overcome. Is it impossible? Not if Jordan Love plays out of his mind and players like Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness emerge as dominant edge rushers. But it certainly won't be easy."

With the Packers and Rams both suffering key injuries in Week 15, the NFC Championship race suddenly opened up a little bit. Can teams like the 49ers, Bears and Seahawks take advantage?

🏈 Top 25 players in the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff kicks off this weekend, and some of the nation's top stars will go head-to-head in the hunt for a national championship. That said, you may as well get familiar with the most important players in the 12-team field.

Blake Brockermeyer ranked the 25 most important players in this year's College Football Playoff. It should come as no shock that Heisman Trophy winner Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza takes the top spot, but Oregon signal caller Dante Moore slots in at No. 5. Moore's poise and ability to make plays in a variety of ways will be key for the Ducks.

Brockermeyer: "Moore played like a seasoned veteran, completing 72.5% of his passes on the season. He remained calm under pressure and consistently delivered in clutch situations, recording 24 big-time throws and 24 passing touchdowns. Moore also has the ability to run around or through defenders when plays break down and can create effectively on the move."

For those worried about another lopsided first round this year, fear not. This weekend's games should all be much more competitive than last year thanks to a key format tweak. In a similar vein, every fan base needs a little hope their team can win it all, so here is how each College Football Playoff team can go the distance.

