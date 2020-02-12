Knicks no longer planning to hire William 'Worldwide Wes' Wesley to front office, per report
Wesley was originally going to join as a consultant
Last week, the New York Knicks fired team president Steve Mills just two days before the trade deadline, and almost immediately set their sights on his replacement. Leon Rose, LeBron James' former agent, and still a major figure with Creative Artists Association, a.k.a. CAA, is expected to take the job.
That the Knicks were going to dip into the agent pool for their front office was interesting news on its own, but the fact that William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley was expected to join him in a consultant role made the whole thing even more surprising. Now, however, it seems that won't be happening, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
After internal discussions with the New York Knicks occurred about the possibility of "Worldwide Wes" joining the franchise in a front office role alongside player agent Leon Rose, William Wesley is no longer expected to join the franchise in any formal capacity, league sources have told The Athletic.
It is believed that the Knicks would surely have a position for Wesley should he have an interest in a front-office role, but that his other business ventures make a formal title unlikely.
Wesley has worked with Rose for years and has often operated behind the scenes as a consultant. He's considered a major power broker around the league, even if his official capacities are unknown at times. Considering the way he operates, it makes more sense for him to remain in his consulting roles, unrestricted by the rules and regulations that come with working in an NBA front office, as a number of reporters pointed out on Tuesday night following the news.
This news comes just hours after the Knicks had to release a statement correcting comments made by their brand guru, Steve Stoute, who insinuated on TV that the team was going to fire interim head coach Mike Miller.
