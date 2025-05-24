Charles Oakley could be welcomed back as celebrated member of the New York Knicks franchise -- provided he drops his lawsuit against team owner James Dolan and Madison Square Garden, according to the New York Post. It's currently unclear whether Oakley plans on taking the team up on its reported offer.

The saga between Oakley and his former team is well-documented. Oakley was infamously ejected from Madison Square Garden in 2017 when he was involved in a physical altercation with arena security guards and ultimately arrested. The former Knicks big man was cleared of misdemeanor assault charges in 2018. Oakley later filed a lawsuit in which he alleged assault and battery claims against Dolan and Madison Square Garden security.

Following the altercation, Dolan banned the former All-Star forward from the arena but didn't label it as a "lifetime ban," and it has since been lifted. Technically, the Knicks great can attend any game that he wishes -- as long as he purchases a ticket; however, full benefits of being a celebrated member of the Knicks is another story. Oakley could sit courtside and be invited to team events, for example.

Oakley played 10 seasons with the Knicks from 1988-1998 in which he averaged 10.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. The 61-year old was an integral part of New York's success during that decade-long span and earned All-NBA Defensive First and Second Team honors.