Knicks owner Dolan on injured Kristaps Porzingis: 'I don’t know what to expect' regarding timetable for return

According to owner James Dolan, the New York Knicks have no idea when Kristaps Porzingis will be ready to return from his torn ACL. In a rare interview, Dolan told the New York Post's Larry Brooks that the organization cannot afford to wait around for Porzingis to be its savior -- the Knicks have to start building something sustainable without their franchise player.

From the Post:

"Basketball is different than hockey," the Garden executive chairman said during a conversation at his MSG office on Wednesday. "A great player in hockey is the difference, but a great player in basketball is the team. "And I think we have a great player in Porzingis. We just have to build around him." Dolan, of course, was referring to Kristaps Porzingis, the 22-year-old wonder child who sustained a torn left ACL on Feb. 6 that ended his season, and whose recovery from surgery will sideline him for an indefinite period of time. "I've been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don't know what to expect on that," Dolan said. "But we can't just sit on our ass while he's away. We need to develop a team and then integrate him into it when he comes back."

To be extremely clear, Dolan is not a medical doctor -- big news, I know -- and he is not offering an official Porzingis update here. His message is not, "Porzingis is out for the season;" it is that he literally does not know when to expect Porzingis back. The reality is that different players respond to rehab in different ways, and while the original reported timeline was at least 10 months, per ESPN -- that would mean December -- there is no guarantee that everything will go according to plan. Further, even when players come back ahead of schedule or right on time, it can take them a full season to produce like they did before the injury. In short, knee injuries are serious business.

For this reason, Dolan is correct that the Knicks cannot "sit on our ass." They have their most important decision in years to make in the coming weeks -- hiring a new coach -- and then the draft and free agency will be coming up. New York has to nail these moves for many reasons, one of which is proving to Porzingis that this is a franchise worthy of a long-term commitment. The Knicks can offer him a rookie contract extension this summer.

Dolan also talked to the Post about what went wrong with recently fired coach Jeff Hornacek and former president Phil Jackson.