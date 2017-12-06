Knicks owner James Dolan, Bucks owner Marc Lasry named in Harvey Weinstein suit
The two NBA owners have been named in a class-action lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein
New York Knicks owner James Dolan and Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry have both been named as defendants in a civil suit in relation to the sexual assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
The suit claims that Dolan and Lasry were both aware of the "pattern and practice of predatory sexual conduct towards women" because of their connected relationship with him. Via ESPN:
Dolan, who is chairman of Madison Square Garden and also owns the New York Rangers, was a member of the Weinstein Company's Board of Directors from mid 2015 to June 2016, according to the suit. Lasry was a member of the Weinstein Company's Board of Directors from mid-2016 to October 2017, according to the suit, which was filed on Wednesday at Manhattan Federal Court.
According to the ESPN report, a spokesperson for Lasry declined to comment on the suit. In 2016, Dolan left the Weinstein Company board of directors. A spokesperson for Dolan put out the following statement, via Ian Begley of ESPN:
"We just received the complaint and are currently reviewing. We will not have a comment until that is complete. We can state that Mr. Dolan is confident that he acted appropriately in all matters relating to his time on the Weinstein board."
The suit has been filed by six women who allege they were assaulted by Weinstein. They are currently seeking a jury trial and class action status.
