The Monday NBA schedule gets underway with a matchup of the top teams in the Eastern Conference as the Detroit Pistons host the New York Knicks. Detroit is atop the East at 26-9 overall, but has lost three of its past five games. New York is 23-12 overall, and is also looking to regain its footing after dropping three straight. New York has covered just once in its past 10 games. Josh Hart (ankle) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) are out for New York. Jalen Duren (ankle) and Tobias Harris (hip) are among the players out for Detroit.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is at 7 p.m. ET. New York is a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 232.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Pistons odds. Before making any Pistons vs. Knicks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 33-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: Knicks -1.5 Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 232.5 points Knicks vs. Pistons money line: Knicks -118, Pistons +101 Knicks vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Pistons streaming: Peacock

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Knicks vs. Pistons picks

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (232.5 points). Three of the past four Detroit games have gone Under, while 10 of New York's 17 road games have hit that side of the total as well. The model is projecting 230 combined points as the Under hits well over 50% of the time!

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.