Teams that entered the all-star break on a roll look to heat back up when the Detroit Pistons battle the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Detroit is the top seed in the East and has won eight of 10, while New York is the third seed and is also 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Pistons (40-13), who lead the Central Division, are 18-7 on the road this season. The Knicks (35-20), second in the Atlantic Division, are 21-7 on their home court. Jalen Duren (suspended) and Isaiah Stewart (suspended) are out for Detroit, while OG Anunoby (toe) is questionable for New York.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks lead the all-time series 222-181, but the Pistons have won the last five meetings. New York is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Pistons picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions.

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: New York -4.5 at DraftKings Pistons vs. Knicks over/under: 221.5 points Pistons vs. Knicks money line: Detroit +149, New York -178 Pistons vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Knicks streaming: Prime Video

Top Pistons vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (221.5). The Over has hit in five of the last 10 Detroit games, and in four of the past six New York games. Detroit is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games. New York, meanwhile, is 8-2 ATS in its last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting Detroit's Cade Cunningham to score 23.3 points on average and be one of four Pistons players to score 10.2 or more points. New York's Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, is projected to have 25.8 points as five Knicks players score 11.4 points or more.

How to make Knicks vs. Pistons picks

The model has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 70% of simulations.

The model has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 70% of simulations.