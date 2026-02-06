The top teams in the NBA Eastern Conference clash on Friday as the New York Knicks travel to take on the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons enter this matchup off a stunning loss to the Wizards on Thursday as Detroit fell 126-117 despite being 14.5-point favorites in that one. Still, Detroit is 37-13 overall and atop the standings in the East. New York is second in the East at 34-18 and has the momentum and the rest edge in this one as it has won eight straight. Josh Hart (ankle) and Karl-Anthony Towns (eye) are both questionable for New York. Detroit hasn't revealed its injury report yet.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. New York is a 1.5-point favorite in the Knicks vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 222.5. Before making any Pistons vs. Knicks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Pistons spread Knicks -1.5 Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 222.5 points Knicks vs. Pistons money line: Knicks -118, Pistons -101 Knicks vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Pistons streaming: Prime

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Pistons vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Knicks vs. Pistons 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (222.5 points). Both teams have seen their last two games clear the total. The model projects 24.5 points for Cade Cunningham and 23.9 for Jalen Brunson as the teams combine for 227 points, going Over in 52% of simulations.

It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.