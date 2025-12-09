The New York Knicks meet the Toronto Raptors in the 2025 NBA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. New York advanced by winning Group C with a 3-1 record, while Toronto won Group A with a 4-0 mark. The Knicks (16-7), who lead the Atlantic Division, have won three in a row and are 8-2 over the past 10 games. The Raptors (15-10), third in the Atlantic Division, are 8-5 on their home court this season. The winner advances to face the winner of Magic vs. Heat in the semifinals on Dec. 13. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is questionable for this game after missing Sunday's game against Orlando. RJ Barrett (knee) is out for Toronto.

Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors lead the all-time series 61-54, but the Knicks have won the last nine meetings. New York is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Raptors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 265.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Raptors picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Raptors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Raptors spread: New York -5.5 at DraftKings Knicks vs. Raptors over/under: 226.5 points Knicks vs. Raptors money line: New York -214, Toronto +177 Knicks vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Raptors streaming: Amazon Prime

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Knicks vs. Raptors picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (226.5). The Raptors have gone over the total in three of their last four games. The teams have gone over the total in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings.

The SportsLine model is projecting New York's Jalen Brunson to score 26.9 points on average and be one of six Knicks players in double figures. Toronto's Brandon Ingram, meanwhile, is projected to have 20.1 points as five Raptors players score 10.9 points or more. The teams combine for 232 points, helping the Over clear nearly 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Raptors spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.