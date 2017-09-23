Knicks' reported trade of Carmelo Anthony to Thunder sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy
Melo was reportedly sent to OKC in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a second-rounder
Late Friday night, reports came in that the Carmelo Anthony trade situation was starting to ramp up again, with Anthony giving the New York Knicks an expanded list of teams he would waive his no-trade clause for.
Well, it didn't take long for the Knicks to put that expanded list to use, as they reportedly traded Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday morning for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round pick.
Of course, everyone's favorite social media website, Twitter, was quick to react:
Even other NBA players were taking to social media to share their reactions to the big move:
The Knicks sending Anthony to the Thunder to team up with Russell Westbrook and Paul George is certainly an exciting way to close out the NBA offseason.
