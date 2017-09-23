Knicks' reported trade of Carmelo Anthony to Thunder sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy

Late Friday night, reports came in that the Carmelo Anthony trade situation was starting to ramp up again, with Anthony giving the New York Knicks an expanded list of teams he would waive his no-trade clause for.

Well, it didn't take long for the Knicks to put that expanded list to use, as they reportedly traded Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday morning for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round pick.

Of course, everyone's favorite social media website, Twitter, was quick to react:

OKC is really going to finish the offseason with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony after giving up Oladipo, Kanter, Sabonis and McDermott. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) September 23, 2017

When PG, Russ, and Melo figure out how to play together in OKC so the transition is seamless when they all sign with the Lakers >>>> — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) September 23, 2017

Everyone: "Kanter is untradeable!"



Presti: "Hold my coconut water." — Down to Dunk (@DownToDunk) September 23, 2017

the knicks were trying to acquire sam presti like two months ago.



today sam presti acquires carmelo anthony. — trey (@treyzingis) September 23, 2017

The Thunder open the season again...The New York Knicks. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) September 23, 2017

Even other NBA players were taking to social media to share their reactions to the big move:

Like I said ... The Association crazy lol — C.J. Miles (@masfresco) September 23, 2017

The west is sooooo Lit!!! Russ PG Melo!!! It's Lit!!!!! — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) September 23, 2017

Okay🤣I can't wait for this WEST😂 #Ripcity — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) September 23, 2017

The Knicks sending Anthony to the Thunder to team up with Russell Westbrook and Paul George is certainly an exciting way to close out the NBA offseason.