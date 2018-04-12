Knicks reportedly fire coach Jeff Hornacek on final day of NBA season

Jeff Hornacek was hoping to convince New York Knicks brass that he deserved another season as the team's head coach during Thursday's exit meetings. Apparently, he won't get that chance.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach upon the team's return to New York after the season finale Wednesday. The Knicks won 110-98 in Cleveland in Hornacek's final game.

The Knicks finished this season at 29-53, going 5-20 after the season-ending knee injury to Kristaps Porzingis. They have the ninth-best chance to win the lottery (full odds here).