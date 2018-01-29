Knicks reportedly ready to part with Joakim Noah after clash with Jeff Hornacek

The New York Knicks' decision to sign Joakim Noah to a massive four-year, $72 million deal in the summer of 2016 was widely panned as a big mistake at the time. And now we're once again seeing why.

Noah, who has served a suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy, and just generally looked nothing like his old self during his Knicks tenure, has now reportedly started beefing with coach Jeff Hornacek. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Knicks are now looking to move Noah after a confrontation with Hornacek during practice.

Sources: After heated verbal exchange in practice between Joakim Noah and coach Jeff Hornacek last week, the Knicks are exploring avenues to part with Noah. He has two years remaining on the four-year, $72M deal he signed in 2016. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2018

Unfortunately for the Knicks, parting ways with Noah may not be so easy. The veteran still has two fully guaranteed years left on his deal, and has barely been able to get on the court this season. It's basically impossible to envision a team trading for Noah. He makes too much money, he can't play anymore and the Knicks would have to include too many other assets in the deal to get a team to take on the contract.

The most likely scenario here is the Knicks simply buyout Noah and waive him. GM Scott Perry said earlier in the season he did not want to do that, as he liked having Noah's veteran presence around. That, however, was before the issue with Hornacek.

Now, even as expensive as it will be, the best option seems to be simply buying Noah out via the stretch provision. Using the stretch provision, the Knicks will still have to pay Noah all his guaranteed money, but can stretch it out over a number of years, thereby lowering the amount that's on their books each season.