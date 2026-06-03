Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals 2026 Game 1 odds, prediction, time: Picks by expert on 141-101 run

The New York Knicks make their NBA Finals return for the first time since 1999 when they battle the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of their best-of-seven 2026 NBA Finals series on Wednesday night. New York last won an NBA title in 1973, while San Antonio won the 2014 crown. The Knicks (53-29), the third-seed in the Eastern Conference, are 6-1 on the road this postseason. The Spurs (62-20), the second-seed in the Western Conference, are 6-3 on their home court in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Mitchell Robinson (hand) is questionable for New York.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Spurs picks, check out the Knicks vs. Spurs predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is regularly one of SportsLine's top NBA experts, and he enters this game on a sizzling 141-101 roll on all NBA picks, returning $2,097 for $100 players during that span. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has studied Knicks vs. Spurs from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -4.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Spurs over/under: 218.5 points Knicks vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -184, Knicks +154 Knicks vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Spurs predictions

After studying Knicks vs. Spurs from every angle, Barner is leaning Over 218.5 total points. The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in seven of the last 10 New York games and in eight of the last 10 San Antonio matchups. The Spurs also had the third-best scoring offense in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 119.8 points per game, while the Knicks were 10th at 116.5.

The Over is 8-4 in San Antonio games when the line was between 217 and 220, and 2-1 in three head-to-head meetings in 2025-26. Barner expects lots of points on the scoreboard. See his Knicks vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

Barner is leaning Over on the total, and he has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see Barner's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Knicks, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the expert who is on an 141-101 roll on NBA picks, and find out.