The 2025 NBA Cup Championship has arrived as Tuesday's matchup will see the New York Knicks facing the San Antonio Spurs. New York (18-7) has won five straight games and knocked off Orlando, 132-120, in Saturday's NBA Cup semifinals matchup. San Antonio (18-7) has won three in a row, and it ended OKC's 16-game win streak by defeating the Thunder, 111-109, in the semis. The NBA Cup 2025 Finals will be the first championship game appearance for either team in the league's in-season tournament, which began in 2023.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The teams have split their season series in each of the last three seasons. New York is the 2.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA Cup predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Spurs vs. Knicks over/under: 231.5 points Spurs vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -135, Spurs +113 Spurs vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Knicks streaming: Amazon Prime

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (231.5 points). The Over is 3-1 for San Antonio over its last four games, as well as 6-2 over its last eight contests. Tuesday's contest takes place at a neutral site in Las Vegas, and the Spurs have also seen the Over go 9-5 in games outside of its home arena.

Additionally, recent matchups between these two have trended to be high-scoring affairs. Of the last six meetings between the Knicks and Spurs, five of them have eclipsed 230 combined points. This season, both teams rank among the top eight in offensive rating but outside the top 10 in defensive rating, as the offenses are clearly ahead of the defenses. SportsLine's proven model has the teams combining for 238 points. Thus, the Over hits with points to spare, with simulations having the Over hitting in more than 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Knicks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.