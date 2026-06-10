Knicks vs. Spurs odds, prediction: 2026 NBA Finals picks, Game 4 best bets by model on 26-10 run

After dropping two games at home, the San Antonio Spurs got back in the 2026 NBA Finals with a Game 3 win over the New York Knicks on Monday. It ended a 13-game postseason winning streak for the Knicks, and moved the series to 2-1 as San Antonio avoided the dreaded 0-3 series hole that has never been overcome in the NBA Finals. The Knicks are 32-15-1 against the spread (68%) at home this season, while the Spurs are 17-8 ATS (68%) as underdogs on the year.

Tipoff for Game 4 from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. New York is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -2.5 (-107) at FanDuel Spurs vs. Knicks over/under: 216.5 points Spurs vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -134, Spurs +114 Spurs vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (216.5). The Over cleared in Game 3, but the first two games of this series were both Unders with room to spare. Both teams trended to the Under from a season-long perspective, with 53% of New York's games going Under and 54% of San Antonio's doing the same.

The model projects just two players -- Victor Wembanyama for the Spurs and Jalen Brunson for the Knicks -- to clear 20 points in Game 4. The teams combine for 215 points in the simulations as the Under hits 53% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Spurs vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Knicks vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession of Knicks vs. Spurs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Knicks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.