Knicks vs. Spurs odds, prediction: 2026 NBA Finals picks, Game 1 best bets from proven model

The New York Knicks are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the San Antonio Spurs are waiting for them. The Spurs are the same franchise that ended the Knicks' run 27 years ago. New York reached the 2026 NBA Finals on an 11-game winning streak, outscoring opponents by 23.8 points per game and posting the highest point differential in NBA history. San Antonio got to the finals by beating the Thunder in seven games in the Western Conference Finals. In the regular season, the Knicks and Spurs split their four meetings, with each team winning on the other's home floor.



Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time postseason series 4-1. The Spurs are a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. San Antonio is at -186 on the money line (risk $100 to win $186), with New York priced as the +155 underdog. Before making any Knicks vs. Spurs picks, check out the Thunder vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -4.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Spurs over/under: 218.5 points Knicks vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -186, Knicks +155 Knicks vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (218.5). Four of the past five Knicks' games have cleared the total, while two out of three have gone Over for the Spurs.

The SportsLine model is projecting five Knicks players to score 11 points or more, led by Jalen Brunson with 25 points. Victor Wembanyama is projected to lead the Spurs with 29 points scored, with three San Antonio players projected to score 15 points or more. The model is projecting 219 combined points, making it the Over a value selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Knicks vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession of Knicks vs. Spurs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.