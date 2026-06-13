Knicks vs. Spurs odds, prediction: 2026 NBA Finals picks, Game 5 best bets by model on 26-10 run

The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973 after Jalen Brunson delivered 36 points and seven assists in an epic come-from-behind 107-106 Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. New York leads the series 3-1, and the Knicks have covered eight consecutive road games heading into Saturday's potential clincher at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs, who went 32-8 at home during the regular season but dropped Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, have not lost three straight home games all season. Center Luke Kornet (illness) is questionable for San Antonio.

Tipoff in San Antonio is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -5.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Spurs over/under: 216.5 points Knicks vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -199, Knicks +166 Knicks vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (216.5). The Under has hit in three of the four games in this NBA Finals series. The two games in San Antonio, which is where this game will be played, hit the Under.

The SportsLine model is projecting five Knicks players to score in double figures, led by Brunson with 24 points. Victor Wembanyama is projected to lead the Spurs with 29 points scored, one of five Spurs with 10-plus points. The model is projecting 213 combined points, making it the Under the value selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting as it hits 57% of the time. See the Spurs vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Knicks vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Knicks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.