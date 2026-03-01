A potential 2026 NBA Finals preview is on tap Sunday afternoon when Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs travel to take on Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. New York is 38-22 on the season and third in the Eastern Conference standings. San Antonio is 43-16 and second in the West. New York won the New Year's Eve matchup between these teams this season, 134-132, and also beat the Spurs 124-113 in this season's NBA Cup Championship matchup.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 1 p.m. ET. San Antonio is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds, while the over/under is 227.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Knicks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Spurs 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -1.5 Knicks vs. Spurs over/under: 227.5 points Knicks vs. Spurs money line: Knicks +109, Spurs -129 Knicks vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (227.5). These teams have engaged in almost nothing but high-scoring affairs recently, with six of their last seven matchups eclipsing 230 combined points. That includes their last matchup in the NBA Cup Final when a staggering 266 total points went on the scoreboard. Interestingly, each of their last three games at Madison Square Garden have seen exactly 231 total points.

The Knicks have seen the total surpassed in three of their last four home games, while the Over is 4-2 over the Spurs last six road contests this season. With both teams having clean injury reports, a total of 13 players are forecasted to score more than 9 points. That enables the Over to hit in 51.1% of simulations.

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Spurs vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?