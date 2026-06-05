Knicks vs. Spurs odds, prediction: 2026 NBA Finals picks, Game 2 best bets from proven model

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and the New York Knicks went into San Antonio and shocked the Spurs to win Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Now Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs must regroup quickly; Game 2 is Friday, and they do not want to be down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series when it heads to Manhattan and Madison Square Garden.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -6.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Spurs over/under: 216.5 points Knicks vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -236, Knicks +194 Knicks vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (216.5). The Under was the winner in Game 1 with just 200 points scored, and from a season-long perspective, both teams hit the Under 54% of the time. San Antonio also has a 58% Under rate at home this season.

The SportsLine model is projecting five Knicks players to score in double figures, led by Brunson with 25 points. Wembanyama is projected to lead the Spurs with 29 points scored, one of six Spurs with 10-plus points. The model is projecting 215 combined points, making it the Under the value selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Spurs vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Knicks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.