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🏀 Five things to know Monday

🧹 Do not miss this: Knicks sitting pretty

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New York might be "the city that never sleeps," but maybe the Knicks can get a little rest over the next week. They'll have some time on their hands prior to the Eastern Conference finals after sweeping the 76ers with an emphatic 144-114 win.

Every Knicks starter totaled at least 12 points. Miles McBride dropped 25. Karl-Anthony Towns picked up the double-double with 10 assists. The entire team was on fire from 3-point range, knocking down 57% of its shots from beyond the arc. After facing a 2-1 deficit against the Hawks in the first round, the Knicks have rattled off seven straight wins and are sitting pretty just eight wins from an NBA title.

James Herbert explains all that has gone right for New York (and it's a lot).

Herbert: "In the last seven games, New York has played like the best version of itself, especially on offense. It has seamlessly toggled between Towns-as-a-facilitator mode and Brunson-as-a-pick-and-roll-playmaker mode. It has exploited opponents' pressure points far more effectively than those opponents have been able to pick on Towns and Brunson. It has done damage on the offensive glass, gotten solid production from the bench and gotten to the free-throw line. And it has been absolutely scorching from 3-point range."

On the other bench, the 76ers are back in a familiar place. Just eight days after the high of taking down the Celtics in Game 7, Philly's season is done. Over the last decade, the 76ers have lost in the first or second round nine times and missed the playoffs once. Can anything be done to get the franchise out of its postseason funk?

With Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly wanting to stay in the East, could Philly emerge as a dark horse in those trade discussions?

🏈 Each NFL team's reason for optimism

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The 2026 NFL Draft is comfortably in the rearview mirror, and we've reached one of the quietest portions of the league calendar. If fans can't be optimistic now, then when can they be? Every team has a bit of hope -- even the Jets -- with four months until the season begins.

Our own Bryan DeArdo has highlighted each team's top reason for optimism, but I'd like to hone in on the Mile High City. The way the Broncos' 2025 season ended was pretty demoralizing. QB Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury in a playoff win over the Bills, and the team still only lost by three points to the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

If Nix can return to full speed this season, Denver has every reason to believe it can win it all.

DeArdo: "The Broncos probably would have reached the Super Bowl had it not been for the Bo Nix ankle injury in a playoff win over the Bills. Assuming Nix has a successful recovery, the Broncos should once again be in the running to win the AFC in 2026. Following an impressive rookie season, Nix didn't quite make the leap that many expected him to make in 2025. Denver addressed that this offseason by acquiring former Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle."

The Steelers have some newfound reasons to be excited about the offense, but veteran QB Aaron Rodgers may not be one of them. GM Omar Khan admitted he didn't know exactly where Rodgers was with both sides slated to meet over the weekend.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Leeds at Tottenham, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Pistons at Cavaliers: Game 4, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Avalanche at Wild: Game 4, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Mariners at Astros, 8:10 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Thunder at Lakers: Game 4, 10:30 p.m. on Prime Video