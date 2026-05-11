Knicks sweep 76ers; Victor Wembanyama ejected from Game 4; Wizards win lottery
Plus, every NFL team's reason for optimism in 2026
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🏀 Five things to know Monday
- Victor Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4 as the Timberwolves leveled the series. This series might have just turned on a momentary lapse of judgment from Wembanyama. Early in the second quarter, Wembanyama caught Naz Reid in the neck with an intentional elbow, and he was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. Minnesota took advantage of his absence with a 114-109 win, and it's suddenly a three-game series. As the second round rolls on, be sure to stay up to date on all the scores and schedule updates.
- The Wizards landed the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery. The Wizards had a bit of magic up their sleeve on Sunday as they won the draft lottery after entering the day tied with the Pacers and Nets for the best odds. The biggest loser of the day was the Pacers, who went from potentially holding the No. 1 pick to having no first-round at all due to the unique trade for Ivica Zubac. You know its bad when the president of basketball operations apologizes to the fans. See what the Clippers might do with the Pacers' pick in our post-lottery mock draft.
- The Canadiens rolled to a 2-1 series lead over the Sabres. The atmosphere at the Bell Centre reverberated through the TV screen, and the Canadiens took full advantage. Montreal steamrolled the Sabres en route to a 6-2 win and a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup playoffs. In the West, the Ducks survived a late push from the Golden Knights to secure a 4-3 victory. Make sure to stay locked on all the Stanley Cup Playoffs score and schedule updates right here.
- Sean Strickland upset Khamzat Chimaev to win the middleweight title at UFC 328. A new UFC middleweight champion was crowned on Saturday night as Strickland defeated Chimaev via split decision. Strickland showed incredible focus after a week of chaos, but Chimaev was clearly affected after cutting weight. So, what's next for Strickland and Chimaev? Here are the best potential fights for each combatant.
- Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox died at 84. In sad news over the weekend, legendary Braves manager Bobby Cox died at the age of 84. A fiery personality, Cox was known for his tirades on the diamond, and he still holds the record for manager ejections. That intensity was accompanied by a lot of winning, and Cox ranks fourth all-time in wins and postseason wins. Cox led the Braves to 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005, and that run included five NL pennants and a 1995 World Series title.
🧹 Do not miss this: Knicks sitting pretty
New York might be "the city that never sleeps," but maybe the Knicks can get a little rest over the next week. They'll have some time on their hands prior to the Eastern Conference finals after sweeping the 76ers with an emphatic 144-114 win.
Every Knicks starter totaled at least 12 points. Miles McBride dropped 25. Karl-Anthony Towns picked up the double-double with 10 assists. The entire team was on fire from 3-point range, knocking down 57% of its shots from beyond the arc. After facing a 2-1 deficit against the Hawks in the first round, the Knicks have rattled off seven straight wins and are sitting pretty just eight wins from an NBA title.
James Herbert explains all that has gone right for New York (and it's a lot).
- Herbert: "In the last seven games, New York has played like the best version of itself, especially on offense. It has seamlessly toggled between Towns-as-a-facilitator mode and Brunson-as-a-pick-and-roll-playmaker mode. It has exploited opponents' pressure points far more effectively than those opponents have been able to pick on Towns and Brunson. It has done damage on the offensive glass, gotten solid production from the bench and gotten to the free-throw line. And it has been absolutely scorching from 3-point range."
On the other bench, the 76ers are back in a familiar place. Just eight days after the high of taking down the Celtics in Game 7, Philly's season is done. Over the last decade, the 76ers have lost in the first or second round nine times and missed the playoffs once. Can anything be done to get the franchise out of its postseason funk?
With Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly wanting to stay in the East, could Philly emerge as a dark horse in those trade discussions?
🏈 Each NFL team's reason for optimism
The 2026 NFL Draft is comfortably in the rearview mirror, and we've reached one of the quietest portions of the league calendar. If fans can't be optimistic now, then when can they be? Every team has a bit of hope -- even the Jets -- with four months until the season begins.
Our own Bryan DeArdo has highlighted each team's top reason for optimism, but I'd like to hone in on the Mile High City. The way the Broncos' 2025 season ended was pretty demoralizing. QB Bo Nix suffered an ankle injury in a playoff win over the Bills, and the team still only lost by three points to the Patriots in the AFC Championship.
If Nix can return to full speed this season, Denver has every reason to believe it can win it all.
- DeArdo: "The Broncos probably would have reached the Super Bowl had it not been for the Bo Nix ankle injury in a playoff win over the Bills. Assuming Nix has a successful recovery, the Broncos should once again be in the running to win the AFC in 2026. Following an impressive rookie season, Nix didn't quite make the leap that many expected him to make in 2025. Denver addressed that this offseason by acquiring former Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle."
The Steelers have some newfound reasons to be excited about the offense, but veteran QB Aaron Rodgers may not be one of them. GM Omar Khan admitted he didn't know exactly where Rodgers was with both sides slated to meet over the weekend.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Breece Hall became one of the NFL's richest RBs with a $45.75 million contract.
- Here are the nine running backs ahead of Hall on that list.
- PGA Tour rookie Kristoffer Reitan picked up his first win at the Truist Championship.
- Barcelona clinched a LaLiga title with an El Clasico win over Real Madrid.
- After nine losses in 11 games, Tony Vitello called out the "effort" of his Giants squad.
- Speaking of the Giants, they dealt Gold Glove catcher Patrick Bailey to the Guardians.
- The Thunder have unearthed another diamond in the rough with Ajay Mitchell.
- Texas Tech was one of several CFB teams hurt by the absence of a spring portal window.
- RJ Day, the son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day, has committed to Northwestern as a 3-star QB.
- Paige Bueckers and the Wings were big winners from the WNBA weekend.
- In fact, that Wings vs. Fever thriller was a testament to the new CBA.
📺 What we're watching Monday
⚽ Leeds at Tottenham, 3 p.m. on USA Network
🏀 Pistons at Cavaliers: Game 4, 8 p.m. on NBC
🏒 Avalanche at Wild: Game 4, 8 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ Mariners at Astros, 8:10 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Thunder at Lakers: Game 4, 10:30 p.m. on Prime Video