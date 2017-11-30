Knicks Twitter rejoices as MRI on Kristaps Porzingis' ankle reveals no damage

The New York Knicks finally appear to be headed in the right direction. They're above .500, something that not many NBA experts expected at this point in the season, and Kristaps Porzingis has proven himself to be a legitimate franchise superstar and potential future MVP.

That's why Knicks fans fell silent in shock and horror on Wednesday night when Porzingis had his ankle stepped on by Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow and had to be helped to the locker room. No matter which angle you examine, the injury did not look good.

Porzingis didn't return to the game, but X-rays came back negative -- a huge relief for the Knicks and their fans. But there was still another hurdle to clear since X-rays don't reveal ligament damage. On Thursday, however, ESPN reported that the MRI came back clean and that Porzingis is officially listed as day-to-day.

MRI results negative on Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis’ right ankle today, league sources tell @IanBegley and me. No damage. Porzingis will be day-to-day. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2017

Needless to say, the news led to an explosion of joy and relief from Knicks Twitter.

Literally us knicks fan rn pic.twitter.com/xhUAarK38Y — King Aegon (@MaesterHarun) November 30, 2017

Unicorns don't get injured. — Chano (@Umlokii) November 30, 2017

Porzingis will almost certainly miss some time -- the Knicks have absolutely no reason to rush him back -- but it's great news that he's listed as day-to-day given how nasty the injury looked.

The 7-foot-3 unicorn is averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and leading the NBA with 2.1 blocks per game.