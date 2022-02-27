Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ New York

Current Records: Philadelphia 36-23; New York 25-35

What to Know

The New York Knicks will play host again and welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to Madison Square Garden, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while the Knicks will be stumbling in from a loss.

New York received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 115-100 to the Miami Heat. Shooting guard Evan Fournier wasn't much of a difference maker for New York; Fournier played for 36 minutes with.

A well-balanced attack led the Sixers over the Minnesota Timberwolves every single quarter on their way to victory this past Friday. Philadelphia really took it to Minnesota for a full four quarters, racking up a 133-102 win on the road. The 76ers relied on the efforts of James Harden, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 27 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds, and center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten boards.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

New York was able to grind out a solid win over the Sixers in the teams' previous meeting last November, winning 103-96. Will New York repeat their success, or does Philadelphia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 25 games against New York.

Nov 08, 2021 - New York 103 vs. Philadelphia 96

Oct 26, 2021 - New York 112 vs. Philadelphia 99

Mar 21, 2021 - Philadelphia 101 vs. New York 100

Mar 16, 2021 - Philadelphia 99 vs. New York 96

Dec 26, 2020 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New York 89

Feb 27, 2020 - Philadelphia 115 vs. New York 106

Jan 18, 2020 - Philadelphia 90 vs. New York 87

Nov 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 101 vs. New York 95

Nov 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New York 104

Feb 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 126 vs. New York 111

Jan 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 105

Dec 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 131 vs. New York 109

Nov 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. New York 91

Mar 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 101

Mar 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 110

Feb 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 92

Dec 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 98

Apr 12, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Philadelphia 113

Mar 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 102

Feb 25, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Philadelphia 109

Jan 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 98 vs. New York 97

Apr 08, 2016 - New York 109 vs. Philadelphia 102

Jan 18, 2016 - New York 119 vs. Philadelphia 113

Dec 18, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Philadelphia 97

Dec 02, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Philadelphia 87

Injury Report for New York

Luka Samanic: Out (Heel)

Derrick Rose: Out (Ankle)

Quentin Grimes: Out (Kneecap)

Kemba Walker: Out for the Season (Rest)

Injury Report for Philadelphia

No Injury Information