The Philadelphia 76ers (15-22) host the New York Knicks (26-15) in an Atlantic Division showdown on Wednesday. The Knicks have lost two of their last three games. The Detroit Pistons beat New York 124-119 on Monday. Meanwhile, the Sixers have dropped three straight contests, including a 118-102 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night. Philly is 0-4-1 ATS in its last five. Joel Embiid (foot), Paul George (ankle) and Tyrese Maxey (hand) were among the eight players who missed Tuesday's game and they are all day-to-day going forward. Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) is listed as questionable for New York.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is at 7 p.m. ET. New York is a 6-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Before locking in any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: New York -6

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 219.5 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: New York -234, Philadelphia +192

NYK: The Knicks are 20-20-1 against the spread this season

PHI: The Sixers are 13-23-1 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is the main ball handler for the Knicks. He's 10th in the NBA in points (25.7) and eighth in assists (7.6). He also shoots 38% from beyond the arc. Brunson has tallied at least 27 points and five assists in three straight games. In his last outing, the Villanova product had 31 points and 11 assists.

Forward Mikal Bridges plays terrific defense and spaces the floor as a shooter for New York. He averages 17.8 points, 3.1 assists, one steal, and shoots 34% from downtown. In the loss to the Pistons, Bridges had 27 points and went 6-of-8 from 3-point land. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

The Sixers were decimated by injuries on Tuesday but still managed to salvage a push (+16) against the Thunder. They'll hope to have at least some of their main contributors back, which could make them a value play getting this many points at home.

