Knicks vs. 76ers odds: Picks from expert who's 15-6 on Sixers games

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, two old-school rivals, get the NBA's five-game Christmas Day slate underway with a showdown in the Big Apple starting at noon ET (ESPN). The Knicks are one-point home favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5, down from an opening 214.

Philadelphia had a great start to the year, and pundits were ready to announce The Process a success, led by Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

But now the Sixers have lost nine of their last 10, including a 102-86 defeat at Toronto on Saturday night.

Embiid leads the team with 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game; he missed three games due to a bad back before returning Saturday, but is expected to suit up on Christmas. The Sixers are 13-11 when he plays, and 1-7 when he doesn't.

The Sixers are 0-5 against Atlantic Division competition, but this is the first of four meetings with the Knicks.

New York, meanwhile, has won six of nine and proved Thursday it can win without much help from Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis was held to one point and 0-for-11 shooting against Eastern Conference-leading Boston, but the Knicks still won 102-93 thanks to Michael Beasley scoring 32 points in 25 minutes.

Porzingis rebounded nicely on Friday, scoring 29 points -- in a 104-101 loss to the Pistons.

Enes Kanter has emerged to take pressure off Porzingis in the paint. He had 22 points and 16 rebounds against Detroit and is averaging 13.5 points (on 60.6 percent shooting) and 10.0 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr., the team's second-leading scorer (17.8 ppg), hasn't played since Nov. 29 due to a leg injury and there's still no sure timetable for his return.

