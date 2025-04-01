The New York Knicks can sweep the Philadelphia 76ers in the season series for the first time since the 2015-16 season with a victory on Tuesday. The Knicks have won four of their last five games overall as they move closer to clinching the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. New York is 47-27 overall and 25-12 at home, while Philadelphia is 23-52 and 11-27 on the road. The 76ers have lost eight straight games in what's been an injury-riddled, lost season for one of the most consistent teams in the Eastern Conference over the last few years.

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: Knicks -14.5 at Caesars Sportsbook

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 223.5 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: Knicks -1075, 76ers +685

PHI: The Over is 7-2 over the last nine 76ers games

NYK: The Knicks are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games



Knicks vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the 76ers can cover



The 76ers are hurting, but so are the Knicks. New York point guard Jalen Brunson was cleared for basketball activities after suffering an ankle injury, but he remains out for Tuesday. Still, the Knicks are double-digit point favorites on Tuesday and New York is just 2-3 ATS over their last five games when favored by at least 10 points.

Quentin Grimes has had a few monstrous performances for the 76ers over the last few weeks, and with Tuesday being a revenge game against his former team, the 24-year-old could be additionally motivated to have one of his better outputs. Grimes spent his first three seasons with the Knicks before being traded to the Pistons. Grimes scored at least 30 points in four games in March and Philadelphia either won or lost by single digits in three of those contests. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

The 76ers enter on an eight-game losing streak and have failed to cover the spread as the underdog in seven of those eight losses. Philadelphia allowed at least 118 points in seven of those games and has been held to fewer than 100 points in two of its last four contests. Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) and Andre Drummond (toe) remain out for the 76ers who are already without their star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. Meanwhile, besides Brunson out, the core of OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart are off the injury report.

The 76ers had a four-year stretch where they won 15 straight games against the Knicks from the 2017-18 season through the 2020-21 season. Although none of the current core played on those Knicks teams, the fans who will be at Madison Square Garden certainly remember that and won't want the Knicks to let up against the 76ers, even if they are up by a large margin. The Knicks are 4-1 over their last five games with three wins coming by at least 15 points, led by OG Anunoby averaging 30.5 ppg over his last four contests. See which team to pick here.

