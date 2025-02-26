Teams looking to snap losing streaks battle when the Philadelphia 76ers meet the New York Knicks in a key Atlantic Division matchup on Wednesday. The Sixers are coming off a 142-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, while New York dropped a 118-105 decision at Boston on Sunday. The 76ers (20-37), who have lost eight games in a row, are 10-17 on the road this season. The Knicks (37-20), who have dropped two straight, are 20-10 on their home court.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7 p.m. ET. New York has won both meetings this season, including a 125-119 overtime win on Jan. 15. New York is a 10-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5.

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: New York -10



Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 230.5 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: New York -452, 76ers +348

PHI: The 76ers have hit the game total over in 43 of their last 74 games (+11.10 units)

NY: The Knicks have hit the game total over in 54 of their last 85 games (+21.00 units)



Why the Knicks can cover

New York is led by point guard Jalen Brunson. The seventh-year veteran has registered 12 double-doubles on the season and has scored 20 or more points in seven of the past eight games. In a 113-111 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, he poured in 22 points, while dishing out 12 assists and grabbing three rebounds. In 56 games, all starts, he is averaging 26 points, 7.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 35.2 minutes.

Small forward Mikal Bridges is one of five Knicks averaging double-digit scoring. With center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed a questionable, Bridges may have to pick up some of the scoring slack. In 57 games, all starts, Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and one steal in 37.9 minutes. In the overtime win over the Bulls on Thursday, he registered a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Point guard Tyrese Maxey powers the Philadelphia offense. The fifth-year veteran has registered eight double-doubles and one triple-double on the season. In 49 games, all starts, he is averaging 27.1 points, six assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 37.8 minutes. He poured in 39 points, dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds in a 135-127 loss at Milwaukee on Feb. 9.

With center Joel Embiid (knee) out, veteran forward Paul George will look to boost the offense. He has scored 15 or more points in each of the last three games. In Monday's loss to Chicago, he scored 19 points, while adding two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. In 38 starts, he is averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

