Two teams in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race collide when the New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. The Knicks (37-27) enter the game in fourth place in the East, 13 games behind the conference-leading Celtics. New York has lost nine of its last 13 games. Meanwhile, the 76ers (36-28) are in sixth in the conference and have lost seven of their last 11 games. Tuesday's game will be the fourth matchup between the teams this season, with the Knicks having won two of the first three.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. New York is listed as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 209.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $2,200.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Sixers vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: New York -6.5

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 209 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: New York -250, Philadelphia +205

NYK: Knicks rank second in the league in scoring defense (108.8 points per game)

PHI: Tyrese Maxey ranks 14th in the league in scoring (26.0 points per game)

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has a bona fide star in Jalen Brunson. The 27-year-old point guard is averaging 27.1 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league. He also is passing out 6.5 assists a game, which is 14th in the NBA. With Brunson in the lineup this season, the Knicks are 34-25.

Brunson and New York will face a Philadelphia team that has struggled without big man Joel Embiid. Since the reigning NBA MVP went down with a knee injury on Jan. 30, the 76ers have lost 11 of 18 games. Over that time they're shooting just 44.3% from the field; just three teams have been worse. New York could also get back OG Anunoby, who is listed as questionable after missing the last 18 games with an elbow injury.

Why the 76ers can cover

According to multiple reports, Maxey has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will be available to play against the Knicks. The star guard has missed the team's last four games since he suffered the concussion on March 3. Maxey's availability would be significant for Philadelphia as he averages 26.0 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

In addition, the 76ers enter Tuesday's game knowing they beat the Knicks just two days ago. On Sunday, Philadelphia held New York to 73 points and just 32.5% shooting in a 79-73 victory. The 73 points are the fewest scored by any NBA team this season.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 222 points.

