The No. 2 seed New York Knicks go on the road to play the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers in a pivotal Game 6 matchup on Thursday. The 76ers kept their season alive with a clutch victory in Game 5. On Tuesday, Philadelphia defeated the Knicks 112-106 in overtime. The Knicks are without two contributors in Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle, wrist) and Julius Randle (shoulder). Robert Covington (knee) is sidelined for the 76ers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 200.

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -3.5

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 200 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -155, New York +130

NY: The Knicks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games

PHI: The 76ers are 13-3 ATS in their past 16 games

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is the main playmaker on the court for the Knicks. Brunson is a fearless three-level scorer and facilitator. The 2024 All-Star has a knack for getting defenders in the air and will get to the free-throw line often. In this series, he's leading the team in points (34.4) and assists (8.4). In Game 5, Brunson finished with 40 points, six assists, and three steals.

Forward OG Anunoby is an athletic two-way force in the frontcourt. Anunoby has long arms and uses those to alter shots defensively. The Indiana product can also score in multiple different ways. He averages 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. In the Game 4 win, Anunoby totaled 16 points and 14 boards.

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey is an agile and relentless scorer. Maxey drives into the lane and has mastered kissing the ball off the glass. The Kentucky product also owns a reliable jumper from beyond the arc. He leads the team in both scoring (32.4) and assists (7.2) in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In the must-win Game 5, Maxey notched 46 points and nine assists.

Center Joel Embiid continues to be a dominating player on the floor. Embiid has the power to move players in the post while having the ability to get to the free-throw line consistently. Additionally, the seven-time All-Star will hit a shot from downtown if needed. Embiid is averaging 31.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per contest in this series. In his previous contest, he recorded a triple-double of 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks picks

