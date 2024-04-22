The New York Knicks will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers when they meet in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Monday in the 2024 NBA playoffs. New York opened the series with a 111-104 Game 1 victory. The Sixers (47-35), the seventh seed, have not lost a first-round series since 2019-2020. The Knicks (50-32), the second seed, had their best regular-season finish since going 54-28 in 2012-2013 when they won the Atlantic Division and reached the conference semifinals. New York reached the Eastern Conference semifinals last season before falling in six games to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia leads the all-time series 285-221, including a 21-13 edge in the postseason. New York is a 5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 207.5. Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Knicks spread: New York -5

76ers vs. Knicks over/under: 207.5 points

76ers vs. Knicks money line: New York -193, Philadelphia +159

NYK: The Knicks are 45-37-1 against the spread this season.

PHI: The 76ers are 48-36 against the spread this season.

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson provides the juice for New York's offense. In 77 games during the regular season, all starts, he averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 35.4 minutes. He scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out seven assists in Game 1. Over the past 10 games, Brunson has been on fire, averaging 37.8 points and 8.3 assists, including a 45-point performance in a 128-117 win at Chicago on April 9. He scored 61 in a 130-126 overtime loss at San Antonio on March 29.

Shooting guard Josh Hart has stepped up his play recently. Hart provided a double-double in the Game 1 win with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. It was his fourth double-double in the past five games, and his 21st of the season. He also has one triple-double. In four games against Philadelphia during the regular season, he averaged 14.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Why the 76ers can cover

Point guard Tyrese Maxey poured in 33 points, dished out four assists, blocked two shots and grabbed two rebounds in Game 1. Maxey has found his range of late, and has scored 26 or more points in each of the past four games, including a 52-point effort in a 133-126 double-overtime win at San Antonio on April 7. In three games against the Knicks this year, he averaged 26.3 points, six assists and four rebounds in 34.7 minutes. He is also connecting on 44.8% of his field goals and 90.5% of his foul shots against New York in 2023-2024.

Center Joel Embiid, who has battled injuries all season and is listed as questionable as he recovers from a sore left knee, scored 29 points, grabbed eight boards and had six assists and two steals in Game 1. He finished the regular season with three consecutive double-doubles, including a 37-point and 11 rebound effort in a 120-102 win over Detroit. During the regular season, he faced the Knicks once and poured in 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. In 39 regular-season games, all starts, the eighth-year veteran and former first-round draft pick, averaged 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes.

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks picks

