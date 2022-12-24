Red-hot Eastern Conference contenders collide in a Christmas Day matchup when the Philadelphia 76ers travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. The Sixers (19-12), who have won seven in a row, are coming off a 119-114 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. The Knicks (18-15), who have won eight of 10, dropped a 118-117 decision to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. New York defeated the 76ers 106-104 in a Nov. 4 matchup in Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey (foot) remains out for Philadelphia.

Sunday's tip-off in New York is set for noon ET. Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series 261-204, and has won 17 of the last 20 meetings. Philadelphia is a 2-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 217.5. Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 28-12 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Sixers, and just locked in its Christmas Day NBA picks. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -2

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 217.5 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -130, Knicks +110

PHI: The 76ers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall

NY: The Knicks are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning % above .600

Knicks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid continues to dominate opponents, and is coming off a 44-point performance in the win over the Clippers on Friday. He has scored 40 or more points in five games this season, including a 59-point, 11-rebound effort against Utah on Nov. 13. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 33 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals. He is connecting on 52.8% of his field goals and 86% of his free throws.

Shooting guard James Harden has helped fuel the recent Philadelphia win streak, since his return from injury on Dec. 5. Harden registered his first triple-double of the season on Friday with 20 points, 21 assists and 11 rebounds. He also has eight double-doubles on the year. In 17 games, all starts, Harden is averaging 21.4 points, 10.9 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

Despite that, Philadelphia isn't a lock to cover the 76ers vs. Knicks spread. That's because the Knicks are led by power forward Julius Randle, who has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last 16 games. He has registered a double-double in six consecutive games and in 16 games on the year. Randle is coming off a 29-point, 12-rebound effort in Friday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. For the season, he is averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Also helping power New York is shooting guard R.J. Barrett, who had a season-high 44 points against the Bulls. In 33 games, all starts, Barrett is averaging 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists. In the last meeting with the Sixers, he posted 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes. He has scored 30 or more points three times this season and has registered 20 or more in 16 games.

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 231 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,400 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.