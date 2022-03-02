The Philadelphia 76ers have won three straight games and five of their last six following a stretch during which they lost three of four. The New York Knicks have been struggling mightily, losing five consecutive contests and 15 of their last 18. Philadelphia (37-23) hopes the trends continue when it hosts New York (25-36) on Wednesday for the back end of their home-and-home series. The 76ers lost their first two meetings with the Knicks this season before posting a 125-109 road victory on Sunday.

Tip-off at the Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 223. Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 71-44 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Sixers, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Knicks:

76ers vs. Knicks spread: Philadelphia -10.5

76ers vs. Knicks over-under: 223 points

76ers vs. Knicks money line: Philadelphia -650, New York +450

PHI: The 76ers are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games following an ATS win

NYK: The Knicks are 1-8 ATS in their last nine contests as underdogs

Why the 76ers can cover



Joel Embiid leads the league in scoring with an average of 29.8 points and has produced at least 34 in each of his last three outings. The 27-year-old center poured in a game-high 37 points in Sunday's victory at Madison Square Garden, doing most of his damage at the free-throw line as he made 23-of-27 foul shots. Philadelphia converted 88.6 percent of its free throws as it sank 39 of 44 attempts, the most by one team in an NBA game this season.

Embiid finished one rebound shy of his 10th double-double in 11 contests, but newcomer James Harden registered his 10th triple-double of 2021-22 in just his second game with the team. Acquired from Brooklyn at the trade deadline, the 32-year-old shooting guard was 10-for-10 from the charity stripe en route to 29 points while adding 16 assists and 10 boards. Point guard Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.2 points but produced 28 and 21 in his last two outings.

Why the Knicks can cover

Julius Randle was New York's leading scorer in six consecutive contests but has handed the reins to RJ Barrett in the team's last two outings. The third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Barrett set a career high with 46 points against Miami on Friday and recorded 24 versus the 76ers two days later. The 21-year-old shooting guard ranks second on the Knicks with an average of 18.7 points per game, while Randle tops the club at 19.6 points per contest.

Evan Fournier, who is averaging 14.6 points, also scored 24 against Philadelphia, while Immanuel Quickley added 21 off the bench. Fournier was 6-for-11 from 3-point range, marking the 11th time in 12 games the 29-year-old shooting guard converted at least three attempts from beyond the arc. Quickley, who has averaged 9.8 points this season, has reached double figures in two of his last three games after failing to do so in each of his previous six outings.

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 212 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.