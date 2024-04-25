The Knicks quite literally snatched a Game 2 win out of the hands of the 76ers, coming up with a controversial late steal before Donte DiVincenzo knocked down a 3-pointer to give New York a thrilling victory. It was riveting basketball down the stretch, and the result was a 2-0 series lead for New York. The 76ers now have work to do as they host the next two games, starting with Thursday night's Game 3.

The 76ers have received tremendous production from their two All-Stars, who both were listed as questionable before Game 2. Joel Embiid has been slowed by a knee injury throughout the series, but he's still been able to put up 31.5 points, nine rebounds and six assists per game against the Knicks. Tyrese Maxey, meanwhile, has been the highest scorer in the series, posting 68 points in two games while shooting 54.2% from the floor. The problem for the Sixers is the rest of the team has combined to score 74 points in two games.

As we prepare for Game 3 of this Eastern Conference matchup, here's what you need to know.

Knicks at 76ers: Where to watch Game 3

Date: Thursday, April 25 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 25 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Knicks at 76ers storylines

Knicks: There was some elite shotmaking at the end of Game 2 on New York's part, and had it not been for Jalen Brunson and DiVincenzo's clutch 3s the Sixers would have the momentum ahead of Game 3. Instead, the pressure is now on Philadelphia to get a win at home, but that doesn't mean the Knicks are without the need for some improvements, primarily the efficiency of Brunson. So far Brunson is shooting 29.1% from the field and 16.7% from deep across the two games, and while he's averaging 23 points, he isn't doing so efficiently. The Knicks need Brunson to get going offensively.

76ers: The Sixers need Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre to step up if they want a chance at closing the gap in this series. Harris is averaging just 8.5 points on 38.9% shooting from the field and 33.3% from deep, while Oubre isn't doing any better at seven points per game and 35.7% shooting from the floor. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid (who is again listed as questionable as he continues to nurse a knee injury) are both pulling their weight, but we've seen in two games now that those two alone can't win, so it's up other role players to improve going forward. Perhaps playing at home will have a positive impact on their production, because the Sixers will need all the help they can get at this point.

Game 3 prediction

The Sixers -- facing essentially a must-win scenario -- likely aren't over how Game 2 ended, so that will probably be in the back of their mind for Thursday's game. They can use it as motivation. I'm going with that, coupled with what will surely be a loud Philly crowd to get the Sixers going and get a win in this series. The Pick: Sixers -5.5