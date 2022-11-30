Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ New York

Current Records: Milwaukee 14-5; New York 10-11

What to Know

The New York Knicks haven't won a contest against the Milwaukee Bucks since Nov. 5 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Knicks are getting right back to it as they host Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Madison Square Garden. Averaging 130.25 points in their past four games, New York's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Milwaukee better be ready for a challenge.

New York took their game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday by a conclusive 140-110 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New York had established a 108-77 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Julius Randle, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 36 points, five dimes and seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Bucks bagged a 124-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points) was the top scorer for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped New York to 10-11 and Milwaukee to 14-5. Allowing an average of 116.57 points per game, New York hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 17 out of their last 26 games against New York.