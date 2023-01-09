Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ New York

Current Records: Milwaukee 25-14; New York 22-18

What to Know

The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 5 of 2021. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 9 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks should still be feeling good after a victory, while Milwaukee will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but this past Friday New York sidestepped the Toronto Raptors for a 112-108 win. It was another big night for New York's power forward Julius Randle, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 32 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Milwaukee saw their 10.5-point advantage in the point spread and came into their game against the Charlotte Hornets with a big head. 2023 "welcomed" Milwaukee with a 138-109 beatdown courtesy of Charlotte this past Friday. The Bucks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 84-60. Milwaukee's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Bobby Portis, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it six consecutive games in which Portis has had at least ten rebounds.

The Knicks are now 22-18 while Milwaukee sits at 25-14. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, which places them second in the league. Milwaukee is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.30%, which places them fourth in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $98.00

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 27 games against New York.