Knicks vs. Bucks odds, line: Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from Vegas legend on 11-4 run

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) will travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (9-25) at noon ET on Christmas Day. Fueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the brightest young stars in the NBA, the Bucks are 10-point favorites on the road with the total at 228. Milwaukee has the second-best record in the NBA at 22-10 and New York is 9-25.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts has covered the Las Vegas sports betting industry for VegasInsider.com, Gaming Today, and Sporting News.

The veteran NBA handicapper is on a red-hot 11-4 streak on against the spread picks in the NBA, and he's 3-1 on his last four Bucks picks. That includes nailing the Golden State Warriors to cover as 1.5-point underdogs in Milwaukee earlier this month. They went on to win outright 105-95 and anyone who has been following Roberts is way up.

As the Bucks and Knicks get the NBA Christmas Day party started, Roberts knows that the key for the Bucks is their length and how they deploy it.

Antetokounmpo can and will guard every position on the floor at times, and with his athleticism at 6-foot-11, that seems to cause problems for just about everybody. But it's not just Giannis who opponents have to worry about. John Henson, Malcolm Brogdon, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and company are all also long, and they make getting quality looks incredibly difficult.

Which is why the Bucks lead the NBA in defensive field goal percentage. Their opponents shoot just 43.5 percent from the floor, and the Knicks are 28th in the NBA with a field goal percentage of 43.9. The Bucks have a very realistic chance of holding the Knicks to 40 percent shooting or less, and if they do it would go a long way to covering the 10-point spread.

However, the Knicks won't be making things easy with the home crowd and the national TV audience.

They can level the playing field from beyond the 3-point line at times, so if they can get up and down the floor effectively (they rank 13th in the NBA in pace), they should get a few quality looks from beyond the arc. And the Knicks have a number of players who can knock those shots down.

Tim Hardaway, Noah Vonleh, Damyean Dotson, Kevin Knox, Alonzo Trier, Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke all shoot 35 percent or better from deep as members of the regular rotation. The Knicks hit 20 3-pointers in their last home meeting with the Bucks and shot 58.8 percent in an overtime win, so they know their best chances for the cover and the upset will come from behind the 3-point line.

For Bucks vs. Knicks, the stronger play is on the spread.

So who wins Bucks vs. Knicks? And what glaring trend causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of Bucks vs. Knicks you should be all over on Christmas Day, all from the expert on an insane 11-4 NBA streak, and find out.