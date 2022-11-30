The Milwaukee Bucks hit the road for an Eastern Conference contest on Wednesday evening as the Bucks visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. Milwaukee is 14-5 overall and No. 2 in the East this season, while New York is entering this game on the second night of a back-to-back and with a 4-5 home record. Khris Middleton (wrist), Serge Ibaka (illness), MarJon Beauchamp (illness), and Joe Ingles (knee) are out for the Bucks, while the Knicks have a clean bill of health. The Bucks are 12-7 against the spread, while the Knicks are 10-11 ATS this season.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 6-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Knicks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Knicks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines and trends for Knicks vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Knicks spread: Bucks -6

Bucks vs. Knicks over/under: 227.5 points

Bucks vs. Knicks money line: MIL -225, NYK +185

MIL: The Bucks are 3-3 against the spread in the last six road games

NYK: The Knicks are 2-6-1 against the spread in the last nine home games

Bucks vs. Knicks picks: See picks here



Why the Bucks can cover

Though Milwaukee continues to miss Middleton, the Bucks can lean on the best player on the floor in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP and six-time All-NBA selection is averaging 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season, while connecting on 53.4% of shot attempts. He captains an offense that ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (30.4%) and second-chance points (14.9 per game), while also landing above the NBA average with 24.1 free throw attempts per game.

New York ranks in the bottom five of the league in defensive efficiency this season, and the Knicks have a very poor defensive rebound rate of less than 69%. The Bucks also have the league's best defense, yielding fewer than 1.07 points per possession, and Milwaukee is facing a New York team that is near the bottom of the NBA in 3-point accuracy and field goal accuracy.

Why the Knicks can cover

Though New York is on a back-to-back with travel, the Knicks have the benefit of home-court advantage. Tom Thibodeau's team also has three players averaging at least 18 points per game this season, with top-eight marks in turnover rate, offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, and points in the paint. New York also ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw creation and free throw accuracy, and the Bucks rank in the bottom five of the league in creating only 13.6 turnovers per game on defense.

On defense, New York is in the top 10 in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, and points allowed in the paint, with Milwaukee shooting only 45.7% from the field this season. The Bucks also have a glaring weakness at the free throw line, shooting only 71.4%, and that can level the playing field.

How to make Bucks vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with five players projected to score more than 17 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.