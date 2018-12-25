Knicks vs. Bucks score: Watch NBA Christmas Day opener, live updates, full game coverage, highlights
The Bucks will play in their first Christmas Day game since 1977, and on one of the biggest stages in sports
Christmas Day in the NBA is here. The league's Dec. 25 festivities are always big, and this year is no different despite a somewhat lopsided affair to start, when the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. This is the first time the Bucks have played on Christmas since all the way back in 1977.
While the Bucks are the far superior team and should have little trouble winning this game, there is a bit of history between these two sides. For one, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a number of superstar moments at MSG, hitting a game-winning shot there in 2017, and jumping over Tim Hardaway Jr. for a dunk last season.
Then, earlier this season, Knicks forward Mario Hezonja stepped over Giannis after dunking on him, and the Greek Freak responded by saying he would "punch him" next time. If there was ever a time for Giannis to get some revenge, it would be on national TV on Christmas.
How to watch Bucks at Knicks
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN / WatchESPN
- LIVE stats: GameTracker
- Spread: Bucks -10
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from all the NBA Christmas action. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Follow all the NBA's Christmas action live
Bucks at Knicks story lines:
Bucks: This has been one of the best starts to a season in Bucks history. With a revitalized offensive attack, and tremendous play from their do-it-all superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are 22-10, just 1.5 games out of first place in the East. But because they play in Milwaukee, the casual NBA fans might not know a whole lot about this team. This Christmas Day showcase will be a good chance for the Bucks to prove they're one of the league's elite teams this season.
Knicks: New York out the season 1-5, and things haven't gotten much better. They've won just twice in December, and are 2-11 in their last 13 games. Though, coincidentally, one of those wins was over the Bucks at home, so perhaps they have a better chance than people think in this game. On a more serious note, one bright spot for the Knicks has been the strong play of Emmanuel Mudiay, who has three 30-point outings in his last five games. It will be very interesting to see if this is more than just a flash in the pan.
Game prediction, pick:
The Bucks are quite clearly the better team here, and the only question is whether or not they'll cover the 10-point spread. And on that note, it seems likely they will. Not only will Giannis be out for revenge on Hezonja and the Knicks, but the Bucks are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Heat.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Thunder at Rockets on Xmas
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will do battle on Christmas Day
-
How to watch: Blazers at Jazz on Xmas
The Portland Trail Blazers face the Utah Jazz to cap off Christmas Day
-
Lakers-Warriors leads Christmas slate
LeBron will once again take on the Warriors on Christmas, but this time in a Lakers unifor...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Christmas Edition
Dray draining 3s (Warriors) and a key free-agent acquisition (Pistons) are just a couple of...
-
How to watch Lakers-Warriors on Xmas
LeBron James will take on Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Warriors for the first time as...
-
Lakers-Warriors: Expert Picks, Line, O/U
LeBron James vs. the Warriors is an NBA Christmas tradition