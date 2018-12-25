Knicks vs. Bucks score: Watch NBA Christmas Day opener, live updates, full game coverage, highlights

Christmas Day in the NBA is here. The league's Dec. 25 festivities are always big, and this year is no different despite a somewhat lopsided affair to start, when the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. This is the first time the Bucks have played on Christmas since all the way back in 1977.

While the Bucks are the far superior team and should have little trouble winning this game, there is a bit of history between these two sides. For one, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a number of superstar moments at MSG, hitting a game-winning shot there in 2017, and jumping over Tim Hardaway Jr. for a dunk last season.

Then, earlier this season, Knicks forward Mario Hezonja stepped over Giannis after dunking on him, and the Greek Freak responded by saying he would "punch him" next time. If there was ever a time for Giannis to get some revenge, it would be on national TV on Christmas.

How to watch Bucks at Knicks

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Tuesday, Dec. 25 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN / WatchESPN

ESPN / WatchESPN LIVE stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Spread: Bucks -10

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from all the NBA Christmas action. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Follow all the NBA's Christmas action live

Bucks at Knicks story lines:



Bucks: This has been one of the best starts to a season in Bucks history. With a revitalized offensive attack, and tremendous play from their do-it-all superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are 22-10, just 1.5 games out of first place in the East. But because they play in Milwaukee, the casual NBA fans might not know a whole lot about this team. This Christmas Day showcase will be a good chance for the Bucks to prove they're one of the league's elite teams this season.

Knicks: New York out the season 1-5, and things haven't gotten much better. They've won just twice in December, and are 2-11 in their last 13 games. Though, coincidentally, one of those wins was over the Bucks at home, so perhaps they have a better chance than people think in this game. On a more serious note, one bright spot for the Knicks has been the strong play of Emmanuel Mudiay, who has three 30-point outings in his last five games. It will be very interesting to see if this is more than just a flash in the pan.

Game prediction, pick:

The Bucks are quite clearly the better team here, and the only question is whether or not they'll cover the 10-point spread. And on that note, it seems likely they will. Not only will Giannis be out for revenge on Hezonja and the Knicks, but the Bucks are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Heat.