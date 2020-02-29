Knicks vs. Bulls: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Chicago @ New York

Current Records: Chicago 20-39; New York 17-42

What to Know

After three games on the road, the New York Knicks are heading back home. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.

It was a hard-fought game, but New York had to settle for a 115-106 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. New York got a solid performance out of power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Chicago lost a heartbreaker to the Oklahoma City Thunder when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. Chicago was just a three-ball shy of a win and fell 124-122 to Oklahoma City. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of point guard Coby White, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and seven boards. The matchup made it White's third in a row with at least 33 points. White's points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Knicks ended up a good deal behind Chicago when they played the last time the two teams met in last November, losing 120-102. A big part of New York's success was power forward Bobby Portis, so Chicago will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

Odds

The Knicks are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

New York have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chicago.