Knicks vs. Bulls: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Who's Playing
Chicago @ New York
Current Records: Chicago 20-39; New York 17-42
What to Know
After three games on the road, the New York Knicks are heading back home. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought game, but New York had to settle for a 115-106 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. New York got a solid performance out of power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Chicago lost a heartbreaker to the Oklahoma City Thunder when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. Chicago was just a three-ball shy of a win and fell 124-122 to Oklahoma City. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of point guard Coby White, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and seven boards. The matchup made it White's third in a row with at least 33 points. White's points were the most he has had all year.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Knicks ended up a good deal behind Chicago when they played the last time the two teams met in last November, losing 120-102. A big part of New York's success was power forward Bobby Portis, so Chicago will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $109.90
Odds
The Knicks are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chicago.
- Nov 12, 2019 - Chicago 120 vs. New York 102
- Oct 28, 2019 - New York 105 vs. Chicago 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - New York 96 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 01, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Chicago 116 vs. New York 115
- Mar 19, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 10, 2018 - Chicago 122 vs. New York 119
- Dec 27, 2017 - Chicago 92 vs. New York 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Chicago 104 vs. New York 102
- Apr 04, 2017 - New York 100 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 12, 2017 - New York 104 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - New York 117 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 24, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - New York 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 01, 2016 - Chicago 108 vs. New York 81
- Dec 19, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Chicago 91
