Who's Playing

Chicago @ New York

Current Records: Chicago 13-18; New York 18-14

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a contest against the New York Knicks since Dec. 2 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Chicago's road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against New York. The Bulls will be strutting in after a win while the Knicks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Chicago was expected to lose against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Chicago ultimately received the gift of a 110-108 victory from a begrudging Atlanta squad. Small forward DeMar DeRozan (28 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, falling 113-106. Point guard Jalen Brunson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Knicks; Brunson finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 39 minutes on the court.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

New York's defeat took them down to 18-14 while Chicago's victory pulled them up to 13-18. In their win, Chicago relied heavily on DeMar DeRozan, who had 28 points and five assists along with six boards. New York will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Chicago.