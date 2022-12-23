Who's Playing
Chicago @ New York
Current Records: Chicago 13-18; New York 18-14
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls haven't won a contest against the New York Knicks since Dec. 2 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Chicago's road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against New York. The Bulls will be strutting in after a win while the Knicks will be stumbling in from a loss.
Chicago was expected to lose against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Chicago ultimately received the gift of a 110-108 victory from a begrudging Atlanta squad. Small forward DeMar DeRozan (28 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.
Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, falling 113-106. Point guard Jalen Brunson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Knicks; Brunson finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 39 minutes on the court.
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
New York's defeat took them down to 18-14 while Chicago's victory pulled them up to 13-18. In their win, Chicago relied heavily on DeMar DeRozan, who had 28 points and five assists along with six boards. New York will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.00
Odds
The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
New York have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Chicago.
- Dec 16, 2022 - New York 114 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 14, 2022 - New York 128 vs. Chicago 120
- Mar 28, 2022 - New York 109 vs. Chicago 104
- Dec 02, 2021 - Chicago 119 vs. New York 115
- Nov 21, 2021 - Chicago 109 vs. New York 103
- Oct 28, 2021 - New York 104 vs. Chicago 103
- Apr 28, 2021 - New York 113 vs. Chicago 94
- Feb 03, 2021 - New York 107 vs. Chicago 103
- Feb 01, 2021 - Chicago 110 vs. New York 102
- Feb 29, 2020 - New York 125 vs. Chicago 115
- Nov 12, 2019 - Chicago 120 vs. New York 102
- Oct 28, 2019 - New York 105 vs. Chicago 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - New York 96 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 01, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Chicago 116 vs. New York 115
- Mar 19, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 10, 2018 - Chicago 122 vs. New York 119
- Dec 27, 2017 - Chicago 92 vs. New York 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Chicago 104 vs. New York 102
- Apr 04, 2017 - New York 100 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 12, 2017 - New York 104 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - New York 117 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 24, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - New York 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 01, 2016 - Chicago 108 vs. New York 81
- Dec 19, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Chicago 91