The New York Knicks will host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night in an Eastern Conference matchup. New York is 5-5 overall this season and is fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, while Chicago is 4-7 and is the No. 10 seed in the East. Last season, the Knicks won three of four head-to-head matchups, but they split those four games against the spread.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists New York as the 8.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Bulls odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. Before making any Bulls vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Knicks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Bulls:

Knicks vs. Bulls spread: New York -8.5

Knicks vs. Bulls over/under: 230.5 points

Knicks vs. Bulls money line: New York -343, Chicago +271

Knicks vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine

Knicks vs. Bulls streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are coming off a 111-99 win over the 76ers in the 2024 NBA Cup on Tuesday and had six players reach double-figures in the process (all five starters and Miles McBride). Josh Hart had a triple-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 24 points and was also pivotal in New York playing lockdown defense. Philadelphia only shot 37.3% from the floor, a season-low for Knicks opponents, and Philly turned the ball over 15 times. The Knicks have now won and covered the spread in two of their last three games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is catching New York at a good time on the second night of a back-to-back coming off a hard-fought win in Philadelphia where Jalen Brunson appeared to tweak his ankle. The Knicks have pretty clear title aspirations and might not want to risk further aggravating the injury for their superstar point guard.

Even if he does play, the Bulls have covered in their last two games, beating the Hawks 125-113 as 2.5-point underdogs in Atlanta and then covering as 8.5-point home underdogs in a 119-113 home loss to the undefeated Cavaliers on Sunday. Zach LaVine scored 26 points in the loss to Cleveland and appears to be healthy after battling an adductor injury earlier in the season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 106-70 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.