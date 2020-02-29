Knicks vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 29 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

The New York Knicks (17-42) host the Chicago Bulls (20-39) in the first game on the Saturday NBA schedule. New York enters on a six-game losing streak, while Chicago is struggling in similar fashion, in part due to myriad injuries. The Bulls arrive with a jam-packed injury report, with Lauri Markkanen (pelvis), Kris Dunn (knee), Otto Porter (foot) and Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) listed as out. Wendell Carter (ankle), Denzel Valentine (hamstring) and Coby White (back) are listed as questionable for Chicago.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Sportsbooks list New York as a 2.5-point home favorite, down half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Knicks odds. Before making any Knicks vs. Bulls picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Bulls vs. Knicks:

Bulls vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -2.5

Bulls vs. Knicks over-under: 215.5 points

Bulls vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -144, Bulls +122

CHC: The Bulls are 3-3 against the spread in the last six games

NY: The Knicks are 5-4-1 against the spread in the last ten games

Why the Bulls can cover

The model has taken into account that the Bulls' defense is the best unit in play on either side of the floor in this matchup. Chicago ranks as an above-average team defensively, with heavy emphasis in the NBA's best performance in creating turnovers. That is a vital weapon for Jim Boylen's team to utilize, with the Knicks also ranking near the bottom of the league in shooting efficiency and points scored per possession.

Chicago does struggle to keep opponents away from the free-throw line, but New York struggles immensely to generate attempts at the charity stripe. On the other end, the Bulls aren't fantastic offensively, but the Knicks do have a strongly below-average defense that doesn't feature a ton of firepower to make things difficult on Chicago.

Why the Knicks can cover

Even so, Chicago isn't a lock to cover the Knicks vs. Bulls odds. The model also has considered that the Knicks are struggling, but there are matchup advantages to exploit. New York is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the NBA, and those extra opportunities can help to prop up any offense on a per-possession basis. The Knicks are also quite strong on the defensive glass, which should help to limit second-chance opportunities for the visiting Bulls.

Chicago turns the ball over at an alarming rate offensively, which could help to fuel transition opportunities for New York's offensive attack. Finally, the Knicks can rely on the productivity of Julius Randle, who enters this game averaging 19.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game and faces a favorable matchup against Chicago's front court.

How to make Bulls vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Zach LaVine and Randle projected to outperform their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Bulls vs. Knicks and which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.