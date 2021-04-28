The New York Knicks will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 34-28 overall and 21-11 at home, while Chicago is 26-35 overall and 14-17 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Knicks vs. Bulls spread: Knicks -4

Knicks vs. Bulls over-under: 209.5 points

Knicks vs. Bulls money line: Chicago +155, New York -175



What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks lost to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, 118-110. New York saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end. It was the team's longest winning streak since the 2012-13 season. The Knicks lost for the first time since April 7. Julius Randle missed 11-of-17 shots from the field and finished with 18 points.

New York is tied for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. Derrick Rose had 22 points and six assists along with six boards on Monday. Alec Burks is no longer in the league's health and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago bagged a 110-102 win over the Miami Heat on Monday. Daniel Theis posted a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five assists. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls are one game behind the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago has lost seven of its last 11 games and lost its grip on a three-game lead for the No. 10 seed earlier this month. Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) will miss his eighth consecutive game on Wednesday. The Bulls have a 4-3 record in the games he has missed.

