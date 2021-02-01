The Chicago Bulls will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at United Center. Chicago is 7-11 overall and 2-6 at home, while New York is 9-12 overall and 5-7 on the road.

Chicago is favored by four points in the latest Bulls vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Knicks spread: Bulls -4

Bulls vs. Knicks over-under: 218.5 points

Latest Odds: New York Knicks +4 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls lost 123-122 to the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday on a deep 3-pointer from Damian Lillard as the clock expired. Lauri Markkanen shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 31 points and six rebounds. Zach LaVine shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and seven boards. The Bulls have lost three consecutive games. Chicago made a season-high 21 3-pointers on 45 attempts.

Over the last eight games, Chicago is shooting .422 from 3-point range. The Bulls have scored 115-plus points in 12 of 18 games this season, tied for second best in the league. The Bulls won two of three games vs. the Knicks last season. Otto Porter Jr. (back) is questionable for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 129-115. The 129 points allowed were the highest yielded by the Knicks this season. A one-point halftime deficit mushroomed into 10 after New York allowed 35 third quarter points. Julius Randle dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds along with five dimes, and Immanuel Quickley had 25 points.

The Knicks have lost four of their past five games. The Knicks lead the NBA in scoring defense, allowing 103.9 points per game, and in defensive field goal percentage (43.1). Quickley has scored 25-plus points in three of his past four games.

How to make Bulls vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Knicks spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.