The Chicago Bulls will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. Chicago is 8-11 overall and 3-6 at home, while New York is 9-13 overall and 5-8 on the road. Chicago is favored by two-points in the latest Bulls vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5.

Bulls vs. Knicks spread: Bulls -2

Bulls vs. Knicks over-under: 217.5 points

What you need to know about the Knicks

In the first of two games this week between the teams, the Knicks fell to the Bulls 110-102 on Monday. Julius Randle posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds in addition to seven assists. New York has lost five of its last six games. Immanuel Quickley had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds off the bench. He is second in the league among rookies in scoring at 12.6 points per game.

The Knicks are second in the NBA in team defense, allowing 104.2 points per game, but are last in scoring at 102.2 points per game. New York leads the league in defensive field goal percentage at a 43.3 percent clip. Randle is one of two players in the NBA averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls halted a three-game losing streak with their win on Monday. Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points and Zach LaVine netted 17 of his 21 points during the second half. A closing 10-2 run sealed the victory for Chicago. Thaddeus Young had 13 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. The Bulls totaled 30 assists, the sixth time this season they have reached that total, fourth best in the league.

Markkanen has scored 61 points in his past two games. The Bulls rank sixth in the NBA in points per game at 115.4, but are 27th in defense, allowing 117.6 points per game. Chicago has scored 115-plus points in 12 of 19 games this season.

How to make Bulls vs. Knicks picks

