Who's Playing

Cleveland @ New York

Current Records: Cleveland 29-19; New York 25-23

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New York Knicks are heading back home. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.

The Knicks came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, falling 125-116. New York's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Julius Randle, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 19 boards, and eight dimes, and small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 30 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland had enough points to win and then some against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, taking their contest 114-102. Cleveland's power forward Evan Mobley looked sharp as he had 38 points in addition to nine rebounds.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 3. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Knicks are now 25-23 while the Cavaliers sit at 29-19. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, which places them third in the league. As for Cleveland, they enter the matchup with only 107.3 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.99

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 27 games against New York.