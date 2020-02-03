Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Knicks and Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 13-37 overall and 6-20 at home, while New York is 14-36 overall and 7-18 on the road. The Cavaliers have lost 10 of their last 11 games. The Knicks have lost 12 of their past 16 games. Cleveland is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Knicks:
- Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: Cavaliers -1.5
- Cavaliers vs. Knicks over-under: 217.5 points
- Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: Cleveland -124, New York -104
What you need to know about the Cavaliers
The game between the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday was not particularly close, with Cleveland falling 131-112. Cleveland was down 105-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. They were outscored 44-19 in the third. Darius Garland had a tough game, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.
The Cavaliers are tied with the Hawks for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Seven of their 11 last 11 losses have been double figure defeats.
What you need to know about the Knicks
The Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 92-85 on Saturday. Marcus Morris (28 points) was the top scorer for New York. The Knicks jumped out to a 17-point lead and held on for the win. The Knicks allowed 11 points in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth. It was the second-lowest point total of the season allowed by New York.
Everything went New York's way against Cleveland the last time the teams met on January 20, as they registered a 106-86 win. They have won two of three meetings with the Cavs this season.
How to make Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks
The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Knicks vs, Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
