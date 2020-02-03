Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 13-37 overall and 6-20 at home, while New York is 14-36 overall and 7-18 on the road. The Cavaliers have lost 10 of their last 11 games. The Knicks have lost 12 of their past 16 games. Cleveland is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Cavaliers vs. Knicks over-under: 217.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: Cleveland -124, New York -104

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The game between the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday was not particularly close, with Cleveland falling 131-112. Cleveland was down 105-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. They were outscored 44-19 in the third. Darius Garland had a tough game, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Cavaliers are tied with the Hawks for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Seven of their 11 last 11 losses have been double figure defeats.

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 92-85 on Saturday. Marcus Morris (28 points) was the top scorer for New York. The Knicks jumped out to a 17-point lead and held on for the win. The Knicks allowed 11 points in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth. It was the second-lowest point total of the season allowed by New York.

Everything went New York's way against Cleveland the last time the teams met on January 20, as they registered a 106-86 win. They have won two of three meetings with the Cavs this season.

